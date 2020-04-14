|
|
Giancarla Scrip
1926 ~ 2020
Giancarla "Carla" Scrip finally let go of her mortal body and flew to the heavens April 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving and amazing husband John, daughter Camille and son Michael. Carla was the second born daughter to Attillio and Camilla Sansoni in Milan, Italy on August 19, 1926. She married John Scrip on September 1, 1952. He stood by her side and cared for her with patience and love.
Carla is survived by her husband John, daughter Camille (Dannee), son Mike, grandchildren Joshua and Sierra and her nephew Gary Badger. Preceded in death by her parents, Attilio, Camilla and sister Wanda and brother-in-law Hobart.
Due to current Covid 19 restrictions, we are having a private graveside service on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Mt Calvary Cemetery. Services will be recorded and posted on Giancarla's obituary page at www.starksfuneral.com where friends may also share their condolences. Instead of sending flowers, plant some in your garden and think of Carla when you see them. A gathering to remember Carla will be held at a later date. Many thanks to the staff at the Wellington Assisted Living and Signature Hospice, for all their loving care.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 14, 2020