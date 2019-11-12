|
|
Gilbert Lee Cooper passed away on November 7th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his Mother Amy Cooper, his Father Sydney Cooper, his Step Mother LaVoyle Cooper and his son Garrett Cooper.
Lee is survived by his brothers Robert Cooper, Bart Blair, Don LeSuer and his son Micah, and his daughters Tiffany, Tielle, Mieka, Kenya and Malia his grandchildren Tyler, Hailey, Tiarra, Chancey, Maryn, Cooper, Freyja, Ella, Stirling, Bronte, Felix, Fiona Aelyn, and Antje. He is also survived by his son-in-laws, Kirt Gilliland, Robert Flisher, Brian Shepherd and John Beckett.
Gilbert Lee Cooper was born in Santa Monica, California on September 5th, 1936 to Amy Fanny Lee Cooper and Sidney Gilbert Cooper, and was quickly joined by his younger brother Robert "Bob" Cooper. Lee attended Beethoven Elementary, Venice High School and Santa Monica Jr. College. He joined the US Army and served his active duty in England. During his service overseas, his mother Amy passed away, with best wishes from his late mother, his father to remarried good friend, LaVoyle Smith Blair in 1956.
After the military, Lee served a Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints after which he attended Brigham Young University. He met Kathlene Clinger and the two were married January 21st, 1966 in the Salt Lake City temple. Lee graduated from B.Y.U. with a Bachelor's Degree and earned his Master of Education with a minor in Spanish and Geography. Lee and Kathlene moved to California, eventually settling in the Santa Ynez Valley in the quaint village of Solvang, CA.
Lee taught classes for an accumulative of 34 years: at B.Y.U. University, a school in Portola, Needles Junior High, with his longest stint at the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School teaching US History, Spanish and Geography. Lee joined the Army reserves in Santa Barbara, CA. where he honorably served for over 20 years including several tours of duty stationed in Korea. After retiring from teaching, he and Kathlene served 3 Family History Missions in Salt Lake City, UT. They loved Salt Like City but decided to settle again in the Duchesne Country, where they fell in love with the pace of a quiet small town vibe. They quickly found love and acceptance within this great community where Lee was able to serve his neighbors and church until he died.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 16th At The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 130 S. 300 E. Duchesne, Utah. 84021.
Viewing 10:00 am, Family Prayer 10:30am, Tribute to Life 11:00am
Graveside service: 3:00pm in Morgan South Cemetery located at 335 S. State Street Morgan, Utah 84050
Flowers may be arranged through Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary, 3401 S. Highland Dr. SLC, UT. 84106 phone#1(801)466-8687
Or in lieu of flowers, Lee love the "s" Fund if you would prefer to donate In His Name: Lee Cooper, to a very worthy cause.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 12, 2019