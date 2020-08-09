Gilbert A Pangos

Mr. Wonderful

Sandy, UT-Gilbert returned to his Father in Heaven August 3, 2020. He was born Sept. 20, 1931 to Angelo Gust Pangos and Iona Lucille Maynard Pangos in Murray, Utah. He married his young sweetheart Merle Phillips on Dec. 31st, 1949. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake City Temple.

Gilbert retired from Kennecott Copper after working there for 44 years as an expert welder. He enjoyed doing woodwork, and playing the harmonica. He loved helping other people and making them laugh with humorous quotes. His fun dinner time quote to get a laugh every time was, "when you bend your elbow your mouth flies open!"

Gilbert is survived by his devoted wife of 70 years, Merle Phillips Pangos, 2 children, Rhonda Parker (Hurricane, UT), Brenda (Ryan) Soper (West Jordan, UT), his sister Angie Pangos Kreger (Sandy, UT), 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild- Murphy. He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother Jim Pangos.

He was very loved and will be missed by all.

A viewing will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 9-10 AM with a graveside service to follow at 10 AM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan, 84123.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store