|
|
Glade Renee
Lusty Young
February 25, 1931 ~
April 15, 2019
Glade Renee Lusty Young, beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother, age 88, passed away peacefully at home of congestive heart failure. Preceded in death by her sweetheart, David Young, daughter-in-law Barbara Young, and grandson-in-law Jake Newren. Survived by her brother, Ray (Anabelle); 8 children, Karen (Walt), Karl (Kathy), Kevin (Barbara), Roni (Mike), Arlee (Doug), Jeff (Gaye), Jody (Ken), and Amy (Jason); 37 grandchildren and 26 spouses (one deceased), 78 great-grandchildren with 1 spouse, and 1 great-great grandchild born hours before she passed.
Born February 25, 1931 in Salt Lake City to Raymond Theodore Lusty and Arlee Blodwin Anderson Lusty. Married David Otto Young on June 8, 1948, in the Salt Lake Temple. David died on October 15, 2014. They were active members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Viewing will be held on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Cannon Mortuary 2460 E. Bengal Blvd. Funeral proceedings on April 22, 11:00 at 2925 E. Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood Heights, with a viewing the hour prior. Interment at Memorial Mountain View Cemetery, 3115 Bengal Blvd. See the complete obituary at https://www.cannonmortuary.com/listings
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 19, 2019