Gladys Jane Bradley

1927 - 2019

Gladys Jane Bradley passed away on July 5, 2019, at the age of 91 in St. George, Utah.

She was born December 15, 1927 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the eighth of ten children born to Theodore Wilsted and Gladys Jane McCall Wilsted.

She was raised in Salt Lake City and graduated from West High School. During those years she worked at Woolworth's. Sometime after graduating from high school she moved to southern California where she met Herbert E. Bradley. They were married in 1951 and became the parents of three children. They lived twenty years in the Los Angeles area, including Venice, Mar Vista, and Santa Monica. After their three children completed high school, Herb and Jane moved to Lake Isabella where they lived until Herb's death in 2000. Early in 2001 Jane returned to Utah where she lived in Sandy and in St. George.

She is survived by two sons and a daughter, eighteen grandchildren, and 51 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by one granddaughter and one great-grandson. She will be dearly missed.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Crescent Ridge 6th Ward, 11164 South Londonderry Dr. (1515 East) in Sandy, Utah. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. prior to services at the Ward. Burial will be at Larkin Sunset Gardens in Sandy, Utah.



Published in Deseret News from July 14 to July 17, 2019