Gladys Jean Banks West Shafer
1938 ~ 2019
Bluffdale City - Gladys Jean Banks West Shafer passed away October 18, 2019 with her loving husband holding her hand and several of her 12 living children nearby. We felt the presence of two more children and many others who had previously passed beyond the veil. Her greatest joy was her family who loved her dearly. Gladys loved being a mother and Grandmother and had a unique ability to make everyone she came in contact with feel loved and important. She exemplified the true love of Christ with her charity to others. No matter her condition she was always loving and kind, serving everyone around her. For this and her genuine interest in others she was loved. Gladys was born November 6, 1938 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Daughter of Joseph Banks and Fanny Jean Nelson. She was sealed to her stepfather Burt W. West in the Salt Lake Temple on June 26, 1958. Married Richard (Dick) Shafer on June 27, 1958 in the Salt Lake Temple.
She was a hard and determined worker; besides bearing and caring for her 14 children she worked as an LDS church custodian for many years. She also had a wedding catering business for many years. In the last 20 or so years of her life she taught the seven year olds in Primary and attended hundreds of their baptisms. She also spent many years assisting her daughter Heather in the "Rising Star Preschool". For these activities she became known and loved as "Teacher Grandma".
Gladys is survived by her husband, children, Shari (Terry) Aston, Cindy (Daniel) Epperson, Rick (Marla) Shafer, Quanette (Troy) Shinsel, Jeff Shafer, Brent Shafer, Melody Shafer, Kim (Chet) Shepherd, Jennifer Scheib, Heather (Rick) Bingham, Misty (Chris Pedersen) Shafer, Joe (Monica) Shafer. 64 grandchildren, 64 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren, brothers Dennis and Gary West, sister Janeen Vasquez. Preceded in death by her brother Eugene (Shorty) Banks, children Michael Shafer and Norma Jackson-Scheller and grandchild Alex Jackson.
Special thanks to Rocky Mountain Hospice CNA Diana Brown and Nurse Laura Wardle for your kind service.
A viewing will be held from 6-8 P.M. on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the Bluffdale 9th Ward Chapel, 3200 W. 14681 S. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the same location with a viewing one hour prior. Interment will be at the Bluffdale Cemetery, 14300 S. Redwood Rd. A luncheon for family members will be held after interment at the Bluffdale chapel. www.broomheadfuenralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 23, 2019