Gladys Butterfield Page
1935-2020
Gladys Butterfield Page passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020 at age 85, surrounded by family at her home in Provo, Utah.
Gladys was born to Glenn and Melva Butterfield on July 16, 1935 in Riverton, Utah. Family always came first to Gladys.
Gladys and M. Grant Page went on their first date on March 27, 1954 and were married on July 29 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They went on to have seven children, Teresa, Karen, Karla, Gregory, Brian, Jeannette and Courtland, and have gained an additional 23 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren.
Over their years together, they lived in Salt Lake City, Utah; Succasunna, New Jersey; Wilmington, Delaware; South Jordan, Utah; Apia, Samoa; and Provo, Utah.
Gladys' greatest passion was her family. Any conversation with her included hearing about her wonderful family and she often commented that motherhood was her life's greatest desire. She loved children - her own posterity, and every other child she met.
Gladys also loved serving in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints including volunteering at the MTC in Provo and serving a mission with her husband in the Utah Provo Mission. She also served as Relief Society, Young Women's, and Primary President many times.
Gladys is preceded in death by her daughters, Teresa and Jeannette, and her grandson, Taylor.
A public viewing will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12590 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT, 84065. A private family service will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020. Friends and extended family are welcome to join via Zoom from www.broomheadfuneralhome.com