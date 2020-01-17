|
|
Gladys Tripp Ward
1947~2020
Taylorsville, UT-Gladys Tripp Ward lost her fight to cancer on January 12, 2020 in Taylorsville, UT, surrounded by loved ones at her home of nearly 50 years. Born to Cleo Milner Roberts and Owen Powell Tripp on July 23, 1947, a day before the centennial celebration of The Days of '47, she grew up secretly believing the whole valley was celebrating her birthday. Gladys was the oldest of four children and the only girl. She was blessed with many friends and always found reason to celebrate. She worked hard. She enjoyed her church callings, her volunteer work at the Senior Center, researching genealogy with the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, and story time as an elementary school librarian. In her free time, she loved to crochet, lead the cub scouts, and entertain her grandchildren. Every holiday was a cause for celebration and most of all she loved celebrating life. She is survived by two brothers and three sisters-in-law, three sons and two daughters, two sons-in-law, two daughters-in-law, one stepson, two stepdaughters, and eight handsome grandsons. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 18 at 1:00 PM at 6030 South Kamas Drive.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 17, 2020