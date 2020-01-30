|
Glen Boyd Nelson
1926 ~ 2020
Glen was born September 21, 1926 in Logan, Utah to Boyd Nelson and Mary Etta Hunter. He passed away peacefully at home January 28, 2020. Married Ruth Marjorie Paulson December 21, 1950 and sealed in Salt Lake Temple June 17, 1952. Glen's greatest joy was his love, Ruth, their four children and grandchildren. He had a genuine love and interest in people. Funeral services held Saturday, February 1, 12:00 noon, Holladay North Stake, 4395 S. Albright Drive, Holladay, Utah. Viewings held Friday 6:00-8:00 pm at church and 10:30: am prior to services. Interment at Wasatch Lawns. Visit www.premierfuneral.com for full obituary.
