Viewing
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holladay North Stake
4395 S. Albright Drive
Holladay, UT
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Glen Boyd Nelson


1926 - 2020
Glen Boyd Nelson
1926 ~ 2020
Glen was born September 21, 1926 in Logan, Utah to Boyd Nelson and Mary Etta Hunter. He passed away peacefully at home January 28, 2020. Married Ruth Marjorie Paulson December 21, 1950 and sealed in Salt Lake Temple June 17, 1952. Glen's greatest joy was his love, Ruth, their four children and grandchildren. He had a genuine love and interest in people. Funeral services held Saturday, February 1, 12:00 noon, Holladay North Stake, 4395 S. Albright Drive, Holladay, Utah. Viewings held Friday 6:00-8:00 pm at church and 10:30: am prior to services. Interment at Wasatch Lawns. Visit www.premierfuneral.com for full obituary.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 30, 2020
