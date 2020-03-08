|
Glen Crow
1934 ~ 2020
Joseph Glen Crow, 85, passed into the arms of his Heavenly Father on March 2, 2020 in Holladay, Utah. He was born on May 22, 1934 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Joseph Henry and Lillie Mabel Toronto Crow. Glen graduated from South High School in 1952. Glen was married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Lucille Larsen, for 40 years until her passing. He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked for Capital Glass Company for 45 years, retiring in 1999. He married Kay Frances Legate Crow in 1992.
Glen was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was called to be the first Bishop of the Sandy 13th Ward at age 28 and served for 8 years. He and Kay served two missions in the Salt Lake area. They served in the Addiction Recovery Program and the Church History Library.
Survived by his wife, Kay; children, Tacy Anna (Louis) Pifher, Joel Glen (Kaye) Crow and Todd Robert (Valerie) Crow; step children, Juliana (Jim) Dyke, Valerie (Meredith) Long, Victoria (Glen) Marks and Frank Albert Basile; sister, Joyce (Lee) Taylor; 17 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his two brothers and sister.
Thanks are extended to the many staff and friends at the Sunrise Senior Living in Holladay and the Horizon Hospice for their care and support.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Fairoaks Ward, 586 East 8400 South, Sandy, Utah. Viewings will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday evening at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State Street, Midvale, Utah and 1 hour prior to the services, at the church. Interment, Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 8, 2020