Home

POWERED BY

Services
Metcalf Mortuary - St. George
288 West St. George Blvd.
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-4221
Resources
More Obituaries for Glen Dodge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glen "Pete" Dodge

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Glen "Pete" Dodge Obituary
1924 ~ 2019
Washington, Utah - Glen Petersen "Pete" Dodge passed away June 8, 2019 at the age of 95. Glen was born May 28, 1924 in Kanarraville, Utah to William Erastus Dodge and Morrill Grace Petersen and lived his childhood years in Kanarraville, Gunnison, and Toquerville, Utah. He married Glenna Maurine Tippetts August 2, 1947 and they are the parents of four children, 16 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. A private family remembrance will be held in July 2019. The Full obituary is published at Metcalf Mortuary (http://www.metcalfmortuary.com/Obituaries).
Published in Deseret News from June 13 to June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Metcalf Mortuary - St. George
Download Now