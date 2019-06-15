Glen Ferd Ottosen

1929 ~ 2019

Glen Ferd Ottosen was born to Flora Helen Jensen (Helen) and Ferdinand Orlando Ottosen on July 25, 1929 in Meeker Colorado. He died of natural causes on June 10, 2019.

He grew up primarily in the Sandy, Utah area. He graduated Jordan High School where he was a starting player on both offense and defense of the undefeated, state champion football team. He served for four years in the Navy during the Korean war from 1950 to 1954. He was trained in the Heating and Air Conditioning trade and started several of his own HVAC companies. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where he willingly served in many callings. He loved horses, fishing, and hunting. He would have been totally in his element in the old west as a cowboy or even a backwoods mountain man. He was known for his internal strength and his unfailing kindness.

He was married to Patricia Keetch for many years. Together they raised six children-Steven Ottosen, Kellie Ottosen, Garry Ottosen, Ronald Ottosen, Jeff Ottosen, and Patti Ottosen. They also adopted Haley Ottosen. He raised his family on the principles of hard work, loyalty, service, and living life to the fullest. Besides his children and their spouses, he is deeply loved by his two remaining sisters-Ardell Kerr and Carola Ann Page, 17 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his Father and Mother, his sister Melba, and two grandsons-Reggie Ottosen and Kade Ottosen. His strength will be greatly missed.

His remains will be buried at the Veteran's Cemetery close to Camp Williams. A service to honor his life will be held at the Veteran's Chapel, 17111 South Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale UT, 84065 at 1 PM on Monday, June 17, 2019. All who loved him are invited to come and honor him.



Published in Deseret News from June 15 to June 16, 2019