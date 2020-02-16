|
|
Our beloved Glen Bradford Hardy passed away peacefully in his sleep February 11, 2020. He was born on May 8, 1933 to Don Clifford & Laura Workman Hardy. He has a brother AI and sister Carol. He spent most of his childhood in Walnut Creek, California. He married Natalie Johnson on March 22, 1959 and was sealed in the Jordan River Temple November 11, 2006. They were married for 60 years. He has 5 children. He loved the outdoors, cars, sports and coaching. He was always attending games, whether they were his kids, relatives or friends. He loved watching the kids play. He had an amazing memory and a good story for anyone who would listen. He loved talking to people. He loved and enjoyed his family. They were the light of his life.
He is survived by his loving wife Natalie, his children Terri (Tom) Marks, Lynn (Lance) Brady, Brad (Calene) Hardy, Kim (Tim) Olson and Jim Hardy.
He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, granddaughter Ashley, great granddaughter Kaelyn and great grandson Jackson.
The family would like to thank Julie & Nicole from Quality Hospice for their loving and special care for Glen. They are like family. It really meant alot to us.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Stake Center on 1570 W. 11400 So., South Jordan, Utah. A viewing will be held at the Church from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Tuesday prior to the funeral and Monday, February 17, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Goff Mortuary on 8090 So. State Street, Midvale, Utah. Interment will be at the South Jordan City Memorial Park on 10630 So. 1055 W., South Jordan, Utah.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 16, 2020