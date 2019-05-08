Home

Crandall Funeral Home
800 Uinta St.
Evanston, WY 82930
(307)789-2860
Viewing
Thursday, May 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Randolph L.D.S. Ward Chapel
Viewing
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Randolph L.D.S. Ward Chapel
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Randolph L.D.S. Ward Chapel
Glen Hatch Thomson


Glen Hatch Thomson Obituary
1934 ~ 2019
Glen Hatch Thomson, 84, of Randolph, Utah passed away peacefully from this life surrounded by his family May 6, 2019, in Randolph Utah. He was the beloved husband of the late Joette Crook Thomson. Glen was born July 21, 1934 in Randolph Utah. He was the son of the late Hyrum & Mildred Thomson.
Funeral service will be on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Randolph L.D.S. Ward Chapel. Viewing will be on Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service Friday at the church. Interment with military honors will be in the Randolph Cemetery.
Online condolences may be given at crandallfhevanston.com
Published in Deseret News on May 8, 2019
