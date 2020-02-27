Home

Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-5781
Glen Edward Heuser
1942 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Glen Edward Heuser, 77, died unexpectedly on February 23, 2020. He was born on October 6, 1942 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Bud and Esther Heuser and resided in Fruitland, UT after he retired from Union Pacific Railroad. Glen loved to take his trailer and explore different places with his wife (babydoll). Glen was an avid bowler and golfer. He loved fishing, hunting, being outdoors and his "ranch". Glen is survived by his wife, Ellen; daughters, Barbara (Jose) Uribe, Pat (Rob) Galbraith, Marsha Fuller and Peggy (Dee) Hatfield; sons, Peter (Jerusha) Callisto, Dee Sorensen, David Sorensen, Gordon (Mary) Sorensen, Michael (Renu) Sorensen and Steven (Pam) Sorensen; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brothers, George (Debbie) Heuser and Lee Heuser; sisters, Marilyn (Gene) Hoag and Ann Nieberg. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Esther Heuser. You will be missed by everyone that knew you. The family will receive guests on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Larkin Mortuary, 260 East South Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 27, 2020
