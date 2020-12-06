1942 ~ 2020

Born November 1,1942, Glen H. Lemon passed away November 21, 2020 in Fort Worth Texas.

Glen was born in the family home in Francis, Utah on November 1, 1942 to William H. and Grace H. Lemon. He was the youngest of 13 children. He graduated from South Summit High School in 1960. He attended Utah State University in Logan, Utah, where he obtained a degree in mathematics. He then attended graduate school at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg VA, earning a PhD degree in Statistics.

He is survived by his wife, Roi Ellen, son Paul, and daughter Amy Rae Mullins (Robert). He is also survived by; brothers, Melvin and Max, and sisters Louise Peterson, Kathleen McGuire, Ruth Novak, and Margaret Parke. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Willis, Grant and Bill, and sisters Ileene, Lorraine, and Lucille.

A funeral Service was held is Fort Worth on December 5, 2020. Interment and a graveside service will be at the Marion, UT Cemetery on December 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm.



