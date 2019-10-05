|
Glen Stanley Smith
1928-2019
Glen Stanley Smith our All-American Dad passed away on a peaceful Sunday morning September 29, 2019. Born on November 17, 1928 in Murray, Utah to Severn Stanley and Vera Labrum Smith, Glen grew up in rural Granger, Utah where he learned the value of hard work while hoeing sugar beets and working at the Winder Dairy. Shooting a ball at a tin can nailed to a post in the neighbors' barn, Glen began an illustrious basketball career that would provide him with many opportunities throughout his life.
At Granite High School, he met and married his sweetheart Janice Walker on September 15, 1950. Marriage later solemnized in the Salt Lake temple on the 7th of August 1958. Together they had seven children Craig (Vickie) Smith, Deborah (Douglas) Poole, Sandra (Thomas) Packer, Gregory (Susan) Smith, Brett (Tamara) Smith, Mark (Marilyn) Smith and Nanette (Wayne) Sanders. Janice passed away in 2006.
Glen was an All-American basketball player for the University of Utah ending his college career there as the all-time leading scorer to that time. He played professional basketball for the Denver Central Bankers in the professional Industrial League. After ten years in Denver, Glen took a position with the State of Utah Department of Transportation as a real estate appraiser and moved his family back home to Granger, Utah.
In his later years, he was married for a short time to Carol Frisbee who passed away. He married Jeane Stillman Ashton and they lived in South Jordan where he was lovingly welcomed in to Jeane's family. They became an important part of his life and he enjoyed his time with them.
Glen was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in various positions including Bishop of the Union Fort 6th ward. Glen had a great love of people and even when it became difficult for him to walk, he always tried to make it to church to see his friends and neighbors he loved so much.
Glen was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the University of Utah, West Valley City and the Utah Sports Hall of Fame. With all the accolades he earned, he found his joy in the most important thing, his family. He was all about family and instilled that in all his kids. His time was spent with his kids in the back yard playing all kinds of sports. It was here that he taught his family to love and support each other creating lasting, loving relationships between all his children. And because that's where his heart was, he took the next step happily, knowing we'll all be back together soon enough.
He is preceded in death by his wife Janice Walker Smith, mother and father, brother Doug (Barbara), and his loving sisters Phyllis (Norm Hammer), Shirley (John DeYoung) and Rhea (Ron Thurman) and grandson Jonathan Poole.
A viewing will be held on Sunday night October 6 from 6-8 pm at the LDS ward house located at 10124 S 1300 West South Jordan, UT and from 9:30 - 10:45 am prior to the service on Monday. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the same location. Interment: Valley View Memorial Park - West Valley City, Utah. Online condolences may be sent to www.larkincares.com
