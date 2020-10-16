1/1
Glenda Lee Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jan. 29th 1940 - Oct. 14th 2020
Glenda Lee Taylor returned home to our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, October 14th 2020, surrounded in person and virtually by her adoring children and grandchildren.
Glenda's memory survives in the hearts' of her children: Kathy Lee Von Trapp; Debra Lynn Mangum (Carlton Mangum); Rebecca Ann Hainsworth (Nathan Hainsworth); Mark Eugene Taylor (Suni Taylor) and David Kent Taylor (Kim Taylor). In addition, she had 12 beautiful grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and another on on way.
Funeral Services will be held both in person and live streamed on Saturday, October 17th 2020 at 2:00PM MST.
The physical location for those who can come is the LDS Church Bldg located at 259 North Mall Drive in St George Utah 84770. The live stream can be found on McMillan Mortuary's website at mcmillanmortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Funeral service
02:00 PM
live stream
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McMillan Mortuary
499 E. Tabernacle Street
Saint George, UT 84770
(435) 688-8880
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McMillan Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved