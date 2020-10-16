Jan. 29th 1940 - Oct. 14th 2020
Glenda Lee Taylor returned home to our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, October 14th 2020, surrounded in person and virtually by her adoring children and grandchildren.
Glenda's memory survives in the hearts' of her children: Kathy Lee Von Trapp; Debra Lynn Mangum (Carlton Mangum); Rebecca Ann Hainsworth (Nathan Hainsworth); Mark Eugene Taylor (Suni Taylor) and David Kent Taylor (Kim Taylor). In addition, she had 12 beautiful grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and another on on way.
Funeral Services will be held both in person and live streamed on Saturday, October 17th 2020 at 2:00PM MST.
The physical location for those who can come is the LDS Church Bldg located at 259 North Mall Drive in St George Utah 84770. The live stream can be found on McMillan Mortuary's website at mcmillanmortuary.com
.