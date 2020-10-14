Glenda Louise Walker
Crebs
1935 ~ 2020
Oh how we are going to miss the laugh and twinkle in the eye of our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and best aunt possible! After a long, patient battle with many health concerns, Glenda Crebs passed away peacefully at the age of 84, finding something to smile and laugh about up to the very end.
Born October 17, 1935 in Salt Lake City to Romola Elliott and Hyrum Walker, Glenda was quite the fireball in her younger years being raised on a farm in Roosevelt, Utah. She had spunk and enthusiasm and quickly landed at Utah State Agriculture College in Logan, Utah. Upon moving to Salt Lake City, she worked as a hostess for Beau Brummel Restaurant, conveniently located next door to the Villa Theater, where the dashing Richard Crebs was employed.
They hit it off immediately and were married on September 4, 1958, in the Salt Lake LDS temple. They made their home in the cherished Valley View 8th Ward in Salt Lake City for over 60 years. With her favorite companion by her side, Glenda served four missions for the LDS Church and accepted the many and varied church assignments extended to her. Anyone blessed enough to have her as a leader, teacher, committee member, or even participant, would agree that she brought her A-game and always went the extra mile. Even in her 70s, she served as a Primary President and Scouting Cub Master, offering inventive and entertaining activities for all to enjoy.
Glenda raised six daughters which was no easy task! She taught us how to laugh easily, look out and care for those in need, root for the underdog, and how to win over the hearts of humanity through her delicious gourmet cooking. Her smile and laugh were infectious and she made friends easily. We grew up with an array of people invited to spend time in our home as she looked after and cared for those in need. She was employed later in life as a lawsuit consultant at Evans & Sutherland for ten years.
Glenda's happiest moments were found exploring fun and interesting destinations, vacationing with many dear friends, serving in the church, rooting for the Utes, and spending time with her family. She was such a good sport trucking along with dad to endless ballgames and sporting events, boating, the family cabin near Oakley, camping, snowmobiling, pool gatherings, and a never-ending array of kid and grandkid events.
We will miss our phone conversations, her slipping the grandkids cash, having someone who asks about our lives, and being the ever constant go-to person to share our woes and triumphs with. We will go forward striving to be our better selves to honor her legacy in anticipation of our happy reunion with her and dad, laughing and tailgating together once again around the poolside.
Love you so much, mom.
Glenda is survived by her six lucky daughters: Dicksie McDonald (Jack), Sandra Evans, Lauri Condie (Steve), Ann Weight (Eric), Diane Baker, and Jana Gardner (Doug). She is also survived by 22 grandchildren and 33+ great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard, her parents, and her four siblings, Winona, Raymond, Brent, and Gay.
A viewing will be held Thursday evening, October 15, 2020, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E 10600 S, Sandy, Utah. Private services for family and close friends will also be held there on Friday, October 16, 2020, at 11:00 AM, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM.
A live stream and subsequent recording of the services will be available from this link:
Interment will be at Wasatch Lawn, 3401 S Highland Dr., Salt Lake City.
We want to extend a special thank you to all those who cared for mom, and to Kim Glover and Jocelyn Esquivel from Summit Home Health and Hospice for the tender, loving care they selflessly rendered in her final months.
For online streaming of the services visit this website: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89829812567?pwd=T0lxNFN6S1hxYk9NdFV4OUlobHM3QT09
Time: Oct 16, 2020 11:00 AM Mountain Time (US and Canada)
Meeting ID: 898 2981 2567
Passcode: 537801
Please be respectful and keep your device on mute.