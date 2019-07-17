Home

Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Lindon First Ward house
56 East 600 North
Lindon, UT
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Lindon First Ward house
56 East 600 North
Lindon, UT
Glenn Momberger, 88, passed away in Lindon Utah on July 11, 2019. A beloved father, bishop and physician, Glenn was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho on August 11, 1930 to Joseph Jacob Momberger and Lydia Vernice Maier Momberger. Glenn married Euleda Nanieve Gardner on September 8 1954 in the Manti LDS temple, and together they raised six children. Glenn was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother (Jesse) as well as by his first wife (Nanieve), son (Marc) and grandson John. He is survived by his wife (May Jean Baty), five children (Shauna Bowman, Joel (Jane), Heidi Camp (Craig), Nathan (Amber), Jared (Jami), 22 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 (viewing, 10:00am, memorial service, 12:00pm) at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Lindon First Ward house, 56 East 600 North, Lindon UT 84042. Interment will be at the Larkin Sunset Lawn Cemetery. For full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News on July 17, 2019
