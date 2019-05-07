|
|
Glenn Richard Landeen
1927 - 2019
Glenn Richard (Dick) Landeen passed away in his home in Draper, Utah on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the age of 91.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Draper Second Ward, 1617 E. 12700 S., Draper, Utah at 11:00 am. A viewing will be at the church Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and again on Friday morning from 9:30 until 10:45. Burial at the Draper Cemetery. For a full obituary, visit www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from May 7 to May 9, 2019