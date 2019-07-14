Glenys Bolinder

1932 ~ 2019

Glenys Bolinder, 87, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born May 26, 1932 in Fairview, Utah to Geroma and Glen Madsen. She married Royal H. Bolinder, May 17, 1960 and they were later sealed in the Jordan River Temple. Glenys loved fishing, boating, sewing, quilting and was a master cake decorator. Her greatest joys in life were her children, grandchildren, family and friends. She loved having everyone at her home visiting around the kitchen table. Glenys was loved dearly and we will miss her greatly! Survived by daughter, Deann Bolinder (RJ Guiney), son, Alan Bolinder (Jen Orlandi), grandchildren, Jaycee Tratos, Miles Cohn, Sam Cohn, Markell Bolinder and Makaylee Bolinder, sisters, Janet Mills (Lynn) and Roma Wolfe. Preceded in death by husband Royal, brother Ardell Madsen, and brother-in-law Bill Wolfe. The family would like to thank Tender Care Hospice and especially Debbie Arnold, RN along with Darrin at Life Care Center for their loving attentive care. Services will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State Street. Viewing prior at 10:30 am. www.goffmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on July 14, 2019