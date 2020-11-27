Gloria Jean Jeppson
1942 ~ 2020
West Jordan, UT-Our loving mom, aunt, grandma, and great grandma passed away peacefully on November 22nd in West Jordan, Utah surrounded by her family.
A viewing will be held for friends and family Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 12:30-1:45 p.m.. Services will be Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the West Jordan Mountain Shadows 2nd Ward, 7903 S. 2700 W. in West Jordan, Utah and will also be webcast. Interment at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 3:30 p.m.
For complete obituary, condolences, or Funeral webcast go to MemorialUtah.com
.