|
|
Gloria Beth Reid Hanni
1922 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-Gloria Beth Reid Hanni, age 97, passed away of cardiac arrest at the University of Utah Medical Center on October 29, 2019. Gloria was born on February 18, 1922 to John Blackey and Bertha Alexander Reid in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was the youngest of four children. Her siblings were Sheridan Reid, Calvin Reid, and Virginia Otley. She graduated from West High School and LDS Business College. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She married Raymond Hanni on December 25, 1940. They were later sealed for all time and eternity in the Salt Lake Temple in 1956.
Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and siblings. She is survived by her daughter Gloria Rae Hanni, son John Michael (Brenda) Hanni, many nieces and nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Gloria worked for the Utah Industrial Commission as an administrative assistant for 38 years. She then worked for Monroc (now Staker Parson) for 5 years.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the University of Utah Hospital who took care of her through the years including Holly Carveth, MD; Alan Crandall, MD; John Doane, MD; Roger Freedman, MD; Brenda Fish, APRN; and Sarah Vazquez, PharmD. She loved each of you so much. The family would also like to thank the wonderful cardiac and emergency room team at the University of Utah Hospital. Have a McDouble hamburger and diet coke in her memory.
Viewing services will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at the Larkin Mortuary at 260 E South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84111. Internment will immediately follow the viewing service and will be held at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek, UT 84106. Please visit Larkin Mortuary website to offer condolences.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 1, 2019