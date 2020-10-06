Gloria Stewart Martin

1929~2020

Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother returned to the loving arms of her Savior October 4, 2020. Gloria S. Martin was born to Isaac and Rose Stewart in Meadow, Utah January 7, 1929 where she lived for her first 9 years. After the death of her father, her mother remarried, and the family moved to the small town of Oasis, Utah where Gloria grew up and graduated from Hinckley High. She married Raymond Charles Martin September 17, 1949 and they were later sealed for time and eternity in the Salt Lake Temple. She had a successful career as a secretary for the Granite School District and S&W Fine Foods. Ray and Gloria raised 4 children in the now Millcreek area of the Salt Lake valley. Gloria consistently demonstrated a love for her savior, Jesus Christ, and was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved to read, dance, quilt, and play card games. Her greatest joy and fulfilment was her family. She had the amazing ability to nurture a loving relationship with each of her 109-member family. She was proud of her heritage and has blessed her posterity by gathering and assembling the histories of several of her family ancestors. Many generations will remember Gloria for her example of selfless service, devotion to faith and family, keen mind, and resilience.

Preceded in death by her parents Isaac and Rose Stewart; half-sister, Carole Clements: stepfather, David Nichols; stepsisters, Lola (Glenn) Brush, Blanche (Lomoine) Bond, Pearl (Buck) Wilkins. She is survived by her husband, Raymond Martin; 4 children: Michael (Alida Ruth) Martin: Judy (Bruce) Abrams, (David Reeves): Debbie (David) Peterson: and Penny (Scott) Moir; 19 grandchildren; 90 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; brothers, Voy (Carolyn) Stewart, Ralph (Margaret) Nichols; sister, Elaine (George) Couch.

Gloria is deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

Viewing will be held Thursday October 8, 12pm at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park 3401 So. Highland Drive, Utah. Gravesite service to be held at 2pm (bring your own chairs)



