1923 ~ 2020
On what would have been her 69th Wedding Anniversary, Golda Roundy Greenland passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter, Suzanne, in South Jordan, Utah, June 1, 2020. She was born July 26, 1923 in Kanab, Utah to Otho and Verna Olive Fitzgerald Roundy. She grew up in Alton and Draper, Utah and graduated from Jordan High School. She spent meaningful summers in Palmyra, New York where her parents worked at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints farm across from the Hill Cumorah. She served an LDS mission in New Zealand then graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree in business education.
Golda married Vernon Leon Greenland June 1, 1951 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. In 1953, they moved to Orem and lived in the same house for 67 years. She was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many church positions, primary teacher being her favorite. She and Vernon volunteered at the church's History Museum in Salt Lake City for many years. She transcribed hundreds of Vernon's Patriarchal blessings on a typewriter until she was finally convinced to use a computer. They loved to travel around the western United States with their grandchildren. They made one trip to Israel, but after climbing Mount Masada, Golda said, "Never again!" so the next time Vernon went to Israel alone.
Golda's greatest joy was being with family and doing all she could to support and encourage them. After church and family her greatest love was BYU Football. She loved "the good old days" and the trips to San Diego when BYU was playing in the Holiday Bowl year after year. Even when physically unable to attend the games she still had every BYU football game on the radio, start to finish. She was a wonderful cook; there are too many memorable family dinners, picnics and get-togethers to count. She kept an immaculate home and loved to tend to her garden and flower beds.
Golda is survived by her children, Kimball, Suzanne and Phillip; 7 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers, Kilmer, Elmo and Verl; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Powell Roundy and Martha Grossnickel (husband Boyd); and brothers-in-law, Hubert Greenland and Van L Greenland.
Thanks to Rocky Mountain Hospice for their kind and considerate attention to Mom during her last month. In memory of Mom, please consider donating to Primary Children's Hospital or Shriner's Hospital. Thank you to everyone who has shown any kindness to Mom during her life, a personal visit, a telephone call, a Christmas card; all of those things meant so much to her.
Private, immediate family only service and burial, no public viewing. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.