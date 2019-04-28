Gordon Cram Chamberlain

1953 ~ 2019

Gordon Cram Chamberlain, born January 26, 1953 in Chico, CA to Lucille and Gordon Cram Chamberlain, Sr. His fight with cancer ended on April 25, 2019, at his home, in the arms of his wife, Amy. He is now out of pain and at peace. He's in a much better place.

Gordon pursued many different interests in his life. He loved to learn. He was a gunsmith, teacher, business owner and most recently worked in sales at Lowes for the last 17 years. But his greatest and most rewarding accomplishments were his friends and family.

Gordon married Peggy Reiber and together they had a beautiful family with six kids. Emily Losee (Jon), Jenny Chamberlain, Julie Chamberlain, April Francom (Don), Mandee Blain (Glen) and Robert Chamberlain (Amanda). Peg preceded him in death. Gordon found and fell in love with Amy Derbidge Walkington. They were married March 1, 2014. He was blessed to inherit four more sons with this union. Rick (Beth), Mike (Kaylie), Andrew (Amelia) and Eddie Walkington. He also had 15 grandchildren that he adored and they adored him.

Gordon is also survived by brothers Roger(Margaret) Daniels, David Daniels; sister Patricia Daniels Hinton and sister-in-law Sandra Daniels. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Peggy; brothers Michael Daniels, Todd Chamberlain, and sister Peggy Chamberlain.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Conan Kinsey and his staff at Huntsman Cancer Hospital for the exceptional care they gave Gordon and showed to his family throughout his battle.

Per Gordon's request, there will be no Memorial Service. The family will have a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, we request donations be made to The Huntsman Cancer Institute for Pancreatic Cancer research.

