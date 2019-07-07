Gordon Gail Weggeland

1930 - 2019

Gordon Gail Weggeland passed away peacefully on June 29, 2019 surrounded by his family. He leaves behind a legacy of faithful devotion to family, friends and country.

He was born on July 6, 1930 in Salt Lake City. He grew up in the Garden Park Ward and attended East High School. Gail enrolled at the University of Utah, where he majored in Political Science. He was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity. He served an LDS mission in South Africa. Following his mission, he completed his undergraduate degree and was admitted to the University of Utah Law school.

Gail married Flora Ann Cannon on June 19, 1953 in the Salt Lake temple. While at the University, Gail joined the Army ROTC. After graduating from law school he entered active duty as an officer in the JAG Corp. While on active duty he was stationed at Camp Gordon (Augusta, Georgia), and The Presidio (San Francisco, California). Following his discharge from active duty, Gail and Flora moved their family back to Salt Lake City, where they raised their children, served in the community, and established many cherished friendships.

Gail worked for the Securities and Exchange Commission, and over the course of his career became the Attorney in Charge of the Salt Lake office. He was active in the Federal Bar Association and served as the president of the Utah chapter. After returning to Salt Lake, Gail joined the Army Reserve, where he served his country for many years, ultimately retiring as a full Colonel. After his retirement from the SEC, Gail opened his own law practice. He sat on the Board of Directors of Utah Valley Mental Health for more than a decade.

While his public demeanor was reserved, Gail loved adventure. Family vacations were spent white water rafting, snowmobiling, camping and hiking. Gail loved riding his motorcycle with Flora on the back reading the map. He was an accomplished artist in many different media including oils, watercolors, and stained glass. He loved the poetry of Robert Service, and memorized most of his works, which he would recite while soaking in his hot tub. He designed, built, and operated the Milford & Lynndyl Model Railroad in his basement train room for over 50 years. He was an avid aviator and built his own ultralight aircraft which he would fly around the Salt Lake valley in the morning before work. Gail was an incredible chef and gathered family and friends together to enjoy the fruits of his labor. After the children were grown, Gail and Flora developed a passion for travel that took them to many countries around the world, including Antarctica. He was a keen reader and loved to learn. He studied science, history, and art throughout his lifetime. He had a particular fondness for astrophysics and geology.

Gail was preceded in death by his parents (Gordon and Mary) and siblings (Warren and Barbara). His beloved Flora passed away last year, and he missed her greatly. He is survived by his children; Mark (Lisa), Lynne (Howard Evans), and Leslie. He has 9 grandchildren (Carly, Christian, Lizanne, Michael, Taylor, Nathan, Liza, Rosie, and Katie), and 8 great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held on Friday, July 12th from 6 to 8 pm at Larkin Sunset Lawn Mortuary (2350 E. 1300 S., Salt Lake City UT 84108). His funeral will be held on Saturday, July 13th at 11 am at the Parley's Third Ward chapel (2625 Stringham Ave, Salt Lake City, UT 84109), preceded by a viewing at 10 am. Interment will be in the Salt Lake City Cemetery.





Published in Deseret News from July 7 to July 12, 2019