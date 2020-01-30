|
GORDON SCHOW
1929 ~ 2020
Gordon Keith Schow passed away January 25, 2020 at the age of 90. He was born to Johan Ulrik Schow and Johanna Victoria Nilsen. His heritage is from Norway and his family lived in the avenues of Salt Lake City.
We all have wonderful memories with "Gordie" in them. He leaves a great legacy full of amazing people who are a reflection of his life and what he believed. For him there is no greater reward for his time here.
He served in the Army during the Korean War in 1951 and 1952. He married Norma Jean Barentsen October 28, 1960 and they were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple March 27, 1962.
He became an electrician and worked in that trade for many years until he went to work for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as Manager of Mechanical Services. He was an active member of his church and held many callings and served a mission with his wife in Kirtland, Ohio. During his retirement he worked for many years doing genealogy.
He is survived by a son, Paul and two daughters, Roxanne, Michelle (Patrick) Simmons; 16 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, 11 siblings and his son-in-law David Brown.
Funeral services will be held Monday, February 3rd at 11:00 am at the Little Cottonwood 9th Ward, 1160 East Vine Street in Murray. A visitation for family and friends will be held at the church on Sunday, February 2nd from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and Monday from 9:30 to 10:45 am prior to the services.
Interment with military honors will be at Mt. View Memorial Estates. Services are under the care and direction of Brown Family Mortuary, Santaquin. Share condolences at www.brownfamilymortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 30, 2020