Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
(801) 969-1081
Gordon Cloward
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
Gordon Max Cloward


Gordon Max Cloward Obituary
1933 ~ 2019
Gordon Max Cloward fulfilled his life journey and was called home on April 5, 2019. Gordon was born to goodly parents, Max Levar and Blanche Fowkes Cloward, on October 6, 1933 in Payson, Utah. Gordon liked to play basketball and played the trumpet in the Magna Garfield Drum & Bugle Corp. He married his high school sweetheart, Beverly Bradley, in the Salt Lake Temple on November 26, 1952. Four children joined the family: Kerrie, Julie, Sandra, and Sterling. Gordon worked for Kennecott Copper as a mineralogist and he and Beverly were avid golfers at the Copper Golf Club. Beverly died from breast cancer in 1989 and broke his heart. He was later married to his wonderful wife Frances Canfield Cloward, with whom he traveled, played golf, and performed in the Hill Cumorah Pageant. Fran has been by his side through many health trials. Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, brother Leonard, sister Doris Clark, and his sweetheart Beverly. Gordon is survived by his wife Fran, his brother Raymond, and his children: Kerrie Ann Owen (Vern), Julie Kay, Sandra Lee Rydalch (Frank), Sterling Gordon (Jodi). He has 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held April 19 at Valley View Funeral Home, 4335 W. 4100 S., West Valley City, at 2:00 pm with a viewing one hour prior. Interment will follow at Valley View Memorial Park. Till we meet again, give our mother a hug.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 17, 2019
