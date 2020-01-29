|
|
Gordon Bigler
May 26, 1924 ~ Jan 25, 2020
Gordon Odell Bigler of Mantua, Utah passed away peacefully from natural causes on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. To his wife, Bonnie Rae Gardner, he was known as Gordon. To his children Jeffery (Claudia), Larry (Debbie), Karen Browne (Greg), Dean, John and Richard (Amy) he was known as Dad. To his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he was known as Grandpa and to the dozens who worked at the Brigham City Taco Time he was known simply as Mr B.
He was born May 26,1924 in Collinston, Utah to Lawrence Odell Bigler and Chloe Juanita (Neat) Loveland. He graduated from Bear River High School in Garland, Utah and later graduated from Utah State University with a degree in accounting. While attending USU he was part of a singing group where he met Bonnie Rae. They were married Sep 20, 1948 in the Logan Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in the United States Air Force in Washington State, California, Korea and taught ROTC at the University of Utah leaving active duty as a captain and eventually retiring as a major in the reserves. When he left the Air Force in 1960, they bought a home in Mantua where he lived until moving into the Maple Springs assisted living facility in Brigham City in 2013. In 2019 he was moved to the George E Wahlen Veterans Home in Ogden, Utah where he passed away. He worked for many years at Thiokol, was a partner in an underwriting agency in Salt Lake City and owned and operated Mr B's restaurant in Tremonton, Utah, as well as fast food restaurants including a Frost Top in Ogden and several Taco Time restaurants in Brigham City and Salt Lake City.
He loved to sing and had a beautiful tenor voice, performing solos, duets and in choirs-eventually singing in the Mormon Tabernacle Choir for 20 years with Bonnie Rae (retiring in 1983).
He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, mother and father-in-law, and a younger brother, Charles Eugene. He is survived by his brother Kenneth along with six children and his 50 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Mantua LDS 1st Ward Chapel, 237 Willard Peak Rd. A viewing will be held Jan 30th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 S 100 E, Brigham City and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to funeral services at the Church.
Interment in the Mantua Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 29, 2020