Gordon Paul Bischoff
6-9-1928~ 8-30-2019
Gordon, our dearly loved, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away on August 30th. He was born in Salt Lake City to Gertrude and Carl Bischoff. He was the fourth of five children and he graduated from South High School. He served in the US Navy from January of 1946 to December of1948. He then began his numerous careers, such as: Postman, Litton Industries, Sears and West Valley Sheriff among others.
Gordon met the true love of his life Leila, in 1948 and they married in February of 1949. For the next 70 years of their life they were inseparable until Leila's passing in February of this year. They raised two children Claudia (Smith) and Dennis. They have 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Gordon was a very dedicated and hardworking husband, always wanting the best for his family. He loved new cars, spoiling his children and spending time with his family skiing, or vacationing, especially later in life when he took the whole family on vacation to Jackson Hole. He also loved just spoiling everyone by passing out hundred dollar bills at Christmas and birthdays.
He is survived by his sister Bette Jean Kingston, children Claudia (David) Smith, Dennis (Jerolyn), his grandchildren, Becky, Craig, Justin, Mike, Nic, Jason and his 8 great grandchildren.
Services will be held Monday September 9th at Wasatch Lawn Memorial 3401 S. Highland Dr. The viewing is at 9:45-10:45 followed by funeral services at 11:00am. Interment will be at Redwood Memorial Estates 6500 S Redwood Rd. Luncheon to follow at Aspen Landing.
Online condolences can be left at Legacy.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that you do something special with your loved ones. You never know how long you have with them.
Published in Deseret News from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019