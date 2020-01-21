|
Nov 24, 1942 ~ Jan 16, 2020
Gordon Rammell passed away peacefully at home after a long fight with dementia and Alzheimer's. He had a very good work ethic from a young age of 12 starting in the floor covering business with his Uncle Ace. He also worked at Kennecott for over 35 years while still doing floor covering work. He loved hunting, fishing, playing golf and especially loved his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Connie, his sons, Grant (Debra), Corey (Lisa), Brad (Lara), Brian (Kelly), Brandon (Sandra), his 10 grandchildren, his 2 sisters and 2 brothers. Preceded in death by his Father, Mother and older Sister.
In lieu of any services Gordon has selflessly donated his body to the U of U School of Medicine.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 21, 2020