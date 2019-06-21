Gordon Randolph

Sharp

1935 ~ 2019

Whittier, CA - Gordon Randolph Sharp left his pre-existence by being born to parents George Randolph Sharp and Jane Delquatro Sharp in his Grandpa's home in Midvale on February 12, 1935. He weighed 14 pounds and was born at home! Finally a boy! He was the little brother to Randolyn, Bonnie and Marilyn and eventually became the older brother to Val, Ted and Karen.

Gordon was a cheerleader at Jordan High School for the three years that he attended there. With that trademark smile he cheered and rallied the crowd to cheer for "Dear Old Jordan High"! (His nostalgic megaphone later became useful to rally the growing families at our family reunions!)

Gordon was blessed with four children, Kim, Todd, Steve and Heidi. He made his way to California where he resided for over 60 years. He visited family in Utah and was a bit perplexed at why people would endure the Utah climate, when there was sunny Southern California!

He was a man of many talents! He was a career machinist creating tools for the space program. He tinkered on cars and would fix them up and resell them, for additional income. He loved tennis! He also had a memorable singing voice and shared that talent.

Gordon met his sweetheart wife, Marianne Shaw at an LDS church dance and they enjoyed 33 years of travel, adventure, family celebrations and pure enjoyment together. They danced in the kitchen all the time. Gordon passed peacefully on Saturday, June 15 surrounded by love. He is survived by his dear wife Marianne, his children, 23 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Bonnie Andrus and brothers Val (Robin) and Ted (Anita) Sharp. Though we are sad to see him go we can only delight at the reunions with those who have passed before including his parents, three sisters and family members and friends.

Services will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- Day Saints, 15100 Cordova Road, La Mirada, CA 90638.

