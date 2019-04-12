Gordon Stephen

Wright

March 10, 1945 ~

March 27, 2019

Gordon Stephen Wright, born on March 10, 1945 in American Fork, Utah, to the late Marilyn Richards Wright and the late Gordon LuGene Wright, passed away at age 74 on March 27, 2019 in Dallas, Texas.

Steve was preceded in death by his sister, Susan W. Hastings; and beloved dog, Willie. He is survived by his brothers, Douglas L. Wright (San Antonio, Texas), Paul H. Wright (Dallas, Texas), and Timothy E. Wright (Bountiful, Utah); sisters, Deborah W. Cox (New Haven, Utah) and Pamela W. Lundell (Houston, Texas); and lifelong devoted friend, Kathleen Pearce (Salt Lake City, Utah).

Steve, the oldest of seven children, grew up in Pleasant Grove, Utah, New York City, New York, San Antonio, Texas and Rochester, New York. He served a 2 ½ year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Guatemala/El Salvador Mission. Steve attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah and St. Mary's School of Law in San Antonio, Texas.

Following his educational pursuits, Steve enlisted in the Navy JAG Corp where he was stationed at Guantanamo Naval Base as a Navy Defense lawyer and served as the Cuban Affairs Officer. He moved to Washington D.C. to further his career where he served as a law clerk to Judge Albert B. Fletcher, Jr. in the United States Court of Military Appeals. He left military service to become an Administrative Law Judge for the Social Security Administration where he was appointed Regional Chief for the New York Region and retired in the same position for the West Coast Region.

Steve traveled extensively throughout the world during his lifetime and adored classical music with Gustav Mahler and John Rutter being some of his favorite composers. Possessing a library of thousands of books, he sought to push back the frontiers of ignorance through daily study of philosophy, history, art and all kinds of literature and poetry. His family and friends will deeply miss his intellectual curiosity, cutting sense of humor and charming company.

A memorial service in his honor will be held April 27, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. For further information, email [email protected]

Published in Deseret News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary