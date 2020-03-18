|
1938 ~ 2020
Gordon William Smith was born April 03, 1938 and passed away March 13, 2020 while serving his mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Transitional Services in Salt Lake City.
Gordon graduated from Granite High School. Shortly after, he met Inola Clay. They were married March 27, 1958. He attended the University of Utah and received a bachelor's degree in teaching and a master's degree in special education. He spent most of his life running his own vending business. Around Farmington, he was known as "the candy man." He made sure the Smith house was the place to be every Halloween. Gordon was an avid tennis player and played every week of the year.
Gordon was married to Inola for 48 years, until she lost her battle with cancer in 2006.
He married Donna Deifel in May of 2008. They loved to garden, ride bikes and attend concerts together.
He leaves behind; wife Donna, children; Michael, Craig, Terry, Jennifer, Alisha and Randy; three brothers, Don, Larry and Byron and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Private funeral services will be held.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 18, 2020