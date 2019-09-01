|
Grace Jorgensen
1921 ~ 2019
Our beloved Mother and Grandmother, Grace Geddes Jorgensen, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2019 in Bountiful, Utah. Grace was born in Banida, Idaho on November 20, 1921 to Lydia Lowe and Hugh L. Geddes. She was their ninth child, the fifth daughter. Three girls and two boys later brought the total to fourteen children, eight girls and six boys.
She grew up in Idaho, graduated from Pocatello High School, and enrolled at Ricks College where she met the love of her life, Lee Jorgensen. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on August 21, 1942.
Grace was drawing pictures and copying cartoons as far back as she can remember and loved to water color and oil paint. She loved to dance and sing, loved the "Hits of the 40's" and could not miss a musical comedy. She was also a beautiful writer of journals, letters, and poems, and a wonderful baker. She loved fashion, and as she and Lee raised their family in Idaho and Utah, she worked in retail and visual merchandising. Twenty of those years were spent at ZCMI in Salt Lake City and West Valley. At 70 she became a Weight Watchers Leader. She gained many new friends there, loved the job, and served until
she was 78. In her retirement years, she volunteered at the Golden Years Senior Center and at Lakeview Hospital. She belonged to Beta Sigma Phi sorority and treasured those lifelong friendships.
Grace was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She had a beautiful testimony which she loved to share. She especially loved her callings in the Primary teaching children, being a visiting teacher, and writing to ward missionaries.
Grace is survived by her daughter, Bonnie (Jim) Hilverda, Twin Falls, ID; two sons, J. Bruce (Kaye) Jorgensen, Salt Lake City; C. Brent (Garnett) Jorgensen, San Clemente, CA; eleven grandchildren, thirty great-grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee, her parents, and her thirteen siblings.
The family would like to thank Grace's sweet friends, the wonderful staff at Creekside Senior Living and Renew Hospice, and her special nurse Marina for the loving kindness shown to our mother and to our family.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Bountiful 26th Ward Chapel 200 N. 200 W. Bountiful, UT. Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the church prior to services. Interment Bountiful City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers and because Grace loves missionaries, friends and family may contribute to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionary fund.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 1, 2019