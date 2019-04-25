1930 ~ 2019

Our Beloved Grace Kelsey, passed away peacefully at the age of 88 on April 6, 2019 in Denver, Colorado with her Husband and Family by her side. She was born September 21, 1930 in Pagosa Junction, Colorado to Antonio Jose and Francis Gallegos. She was the sixth of thirteen children. She is survived by her children (Montano Family), Manuel, Joseph, Richard, Veronica (deceased), Ronald, and Margaret as well as her Step Children (Kelsey Family), Kelly, Michael (deceased,) and Shannon. She raised two grandchildren (Kelsey Family), Daniel and David Addington. She is also survived by two brothers, Arthur and Raymond Gallegos of Durango, Colorado and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren She will also be missed by many nieces/nephews and countless friends. A Special Thank You to Compassionate Caregivers at the Lutheran Hospice Hospital in Wheat Ridge, CO. Grace was a dedicated Wife, Mother and Grandmother and wanted her family to be Happy and Healthy. Her Family was her Life.

A Grave-Side Service will be held on April 26, 2019 at 10:00am in her Honor at Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 17111 South Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale, Utah. Burk Wells will dedicate the grave site. Family and Friends are invited to share memories of this Beautiful Woman.



