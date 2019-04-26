Grace Krebs

6/27/1923 ~ 4/21/2019

Grace Black Jackson Krebs, 95, was born in Blanding, Utah to Justin Abinadi Black and Margaret Blanche Cox. Grace was the 3rd of 7 children. She moved to Salt Lake City and worked in Ogden during WWII. After the war she worked as a bookkeeper for Mendenhall Auto parts and Superior Automotive. Grace served in the Texas-Louisiana LDS Mission.

She married Richard Lars Jackson on May 28, 1948 in the Salt Lake Temple. They had two children; Rick and Eileen. Richard passed away in 1952. She married Roland Krebs Jr., in 1955 and added Bob and Randall to their family.

Survived by daughter, Eileen (Randy) Nielsen and son, Randall Krebs; daughter in law, Beverly (Rick) Jackson; 12 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren; one sister, Marilyn Ehlers. She was preceded in death by parents, five siblings, her husband, Richard and two sons, Richard Jackson and Robert Krebs.

The family wishes to express gratitude to Dr. Maurice Baker, Silverado Hospice, and Wentworth Memory Care at Willow Creek.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019, 1 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State St. in Murray. Viewings will be held on Sunday evening, 5 to 7 p.m. and prior to the funeral, 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. Interment: Salt Lake City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Church of Jesus Christ Missionary Fund or .

