|
|
Grace Alexandra Quigley
2008-2019
Mantua, UT-Our beautiful Grace returned to the loving arms of her Heavenly Father September 4, 2019. Grace was a unique and vibrant soul whose smile and spirit would light up the darkest space. Grace never knew a stranger and you were instantly her friend if you were willing to sing "Where is Thumbkin" when she grabbed your thumbs and signed for you to sing. Having you sing with her was her favorite game, second only to "stump the doctor," which she had perfected. Grace loved school and playing with her wonderful friends who loved her for who she was - a perfect friend. How fortunate we all are for the blessing of Grace in our lives. Grace's resilience and determination to live a full life taught us all.
Grace has left behind many who adored her: parents, James and Alicia Quigley and 22 living siblings, Brooke Yarbrough who devoted her life to caring for Grace and was so much more than her BFF, Nathan and Kayla her loving caregivers, and Clay and Krystal who loved her first. We know her sisters Claire and Hannah were thrilled to welcome her to the light of Heaven. We look forward to the day we see you again-glorified, grand and perfect through the atonement of Jesus Christ.
A public viewing will be held Monday Sept. 9 from 6-8 pm at the Mantua chapel 237 S. Willard Peak Rd., and Tuesday at 10 am preceding the funeral service at 11 at the same location. Interment will be at the Kaysville Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 8, 2019