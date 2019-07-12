Home

Grace Sorensen Anderson


1918 - 2019
Grace Sorensen Anderson Obituary
Grace Sorensen Anderson passed away peacefully at her home in Bountiful, Utah on Tuesday afternoon, July 9, 2019 with her son and daughter-in-law by her side.
Grace was born in Tremonton, Utah on February 2, 1918 to Wilford Halverson Sorensen and Maude Genave Meldrum. She grew up on a ranch in Marsh Center, Idaho. Grace remembered her years growing up as filled with love and happy experiences.
She married Loren Devel Anderson on December 24, 1938. They had four sons: Jay Lamont, Gary Lawrence, Wilford, and Jerry. The youngest two did not survive infancy. During her life Grace faced many difficult and tragic circumstances. Because of her courage, positive outlook, faith, and determination she was able to overcome the challenges she experienced.
She is survived by her sons Jay (Laureen) and Gary (Bonnie), 8 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Her greatest joy came from her faith, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Bountiful 2nd Ward Chapel, 650 South 200 East. A viewing will be held that morning from 10 - 11:45 a.m. in the same building. Interment at Riverview Cemetery in Tremonton, Utah. For the complete obituary please visit www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on July 12, 2019
