September 14, 1929 - March 2, 2019

Grant B. Clayburn, 89, passed away on March 2, 2019 from complications related to cancer. In his last days he was surrounded by those who loved him most and those who kindly cared for him.

Grant was born in a little red brick house in Midway, UT. He was number eight of ten children born to Francis (Frank) Clayburn and Edith Maria Brown Clayburn. In his youth, he spent much of his time working on the family farm, which taught him the value of hard work.

Grant graduated from Wasatch High School in 1947. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day saints in the Texas-Louisiana Mission from 1949 to 1951. Grant attended the University of Utah and joined the Air Force Reserve Officers Training Program. Grant met his sweetheart and eternal companion Connie Jane Hoyle in 1951 and they were married and sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on June 9, 1952. Grant graduated from the University of Utah on June 6, 1955 and was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. He later earned his MBA from George Washington University. Grant served twenty-one years in the USAF as a navigator and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He ended his military career as a Lieutenant Colonel.

During his time in the military, he and Connie lived in various places around the world, including: Germany; Houston, TX; Sacramento, CA; Bangor, ME and Okinawa, Japan. Grant and Connie were blessed with three wonderful children, Grant Brian, Jayna, and Cynthia Sue, whom they were so proud of and loved dearly.

Once Grant retired from the USAF, he worked as manager of the IBM Credit Union. He then worked as the Executive Vice President of the Utah State Employees Credit Union, later becoming President and CEO of Mountain America Credit Union. He retired for a second and final time after ten years of service to the credit union and community. Once retired, he and Connie moved to St. George, UT where they lived for over twenty years. During his retirement he enjoyed golfing, taking road trips in their fifth wheel, and traveling the world.

Grant was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He served in various callings throughout his life including being a counselor in the bishopric and in the New England Mission presidency where he served under Truman Madsen and President Boyd K. Packer. He was also President of the Okinawa Servicemen's District.

Grant was preceded in death by his parents, seven older siblings, his sweet wife Connie, and daughter Jayna Clayburn Farr. He is survived by his son Grant Brian (Kaulene), daughter Cynthia Sue (Janetta), son-in-law Steven Farr, as well as six grand children and soon to be seven great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Wasatch Lawn Mortuary located at 3401 S. Highland Dr. Millcreek, UT 84106. A funeral will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the same location at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be at 2:00 p.m. at the Midway City Cemetery, Midway, UT. Condolences can be shared at www.dignitymemorial.com.

Grant's family would like to thank the staff at The Wellington Senior Living and Signature Home Health and Hospice for taking care of our dear Grant the last few months of his life.

Published in Deseret News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary