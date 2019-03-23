Dee Oldroyd

1929 ~ 2019

Grant D Oldroyd passed away peacefully on March 14, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Dee was born on December 12, 1929, in Fountain Green, Utah to Elizabeth Chapman and Lee Johnson Oldroyd, the fourth of five children. He graduated from Moroni High School and Stevens-Henager College. He married his sweetheart and devoted eternal companion, Ann Marie Memmott, in the Manti Temple on October 2, 1950. In 1951, he was drafted and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. His professional insurance career spanned more than five decades, starting with Curtis & Brandley and retiring from Moreton & Co. Dee was recognized by his peers as Utah Agent of the Year twice. He received numerous awards and accolades and served in various leadership capacities in the industry. For more than 45 years, he was an active member of the Sugarhouse Kiwanis Club, serving as President in 1970-71 and was instrumental in founding the Sugarhouse Boys and Girls Club. Dee had a quiet generosity and blessed the lives of many through his anonymous service. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and served in eight bishoprics. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting, golfing, riding motorcycles and driving his Corvette. Dee and Ann loved to travel together and were fortunate to visit many beautiful and exotic places. More than anything, he loved being with his family: spending time at a favorite ranch, riding motorcycles in the desert and cheering them on at their activities. Attendance at the annual Kiwanis Christmas party and his birthday party were mandatory. His greatest joy was his family and his greatest legacy is his posterity. He is survived by his angel wife, Ann; four children: Kery (Sue), Nanci (Scott Pickett), Lisa (Lynn Pace) and Matt (Jennifer); 16 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and his older brother, Glen. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan; his parents, his brother "Jay," and his sisters Lois Christensen and Julia Tidwell. A viewing will be held on Sunday, March 24, from 6:00 to 8:00pm at the Valley View 1st Ward building (3900 South and 2000 East), and on Monday, March 25th, from 9:30 to 10:30am. Funeral services will follow at 11:00am. Interment at Wasatch Lawn; Funeral Directors: Larkin Mortuary.



