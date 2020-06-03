Grant Doyle Anderson, beloved brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away May 31, 2020 at his home. Born October 17, 1926, in Leamington, Utah, the 3rd of 8 children to Oscar Alma Anderson and Mary Lottie Ashby.
Graduated from Millard High School, Grant was an accomplished athlete. He served in WWII and was stationed with the Occupation Forces in the Philippines and Japan. In 1947, after returning home, he was called on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Swedish Mission, and later was transferred to the Swedish speaking Finnish mission. While in Sweden, he met his future wife, Gunvor Elisabeth Hagerstrom. In 1949, they were married and sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they became parents of 3 children. In 1997, they served a couples' mission to Stockholm, Sweden.
Grant worked hard all his life to provide for his family. Always an athlete, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, swimming and diving, ice skating and playing semi-professional hockey, skiing and working as a ski patrolman, and golf with his grandsons and with his Monday night buddies. His happiest times were spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He spent his life serving others, always looking for ways to help. Even at 93, he never forgot a birthday or telephone number.
Grant is survived by his wife, Gunvor, children, Gary (Lorna) Anderson, Susan (David) Tollstrup, Tim (Kyoko) Anderson, 6 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. Also survived by siblings, Elaine, Paul, Oscar and Scott.
The immediate family will gather on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 6:00-8:00pm at Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East, followed by a graveside service on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Holladay Memorial Cemetery, 4900 South Memory Lane. Messages and tributes can be posted for the family at: HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 3, 2020.