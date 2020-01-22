Home

Utah Valley Mortuary
1966 W 700 N
Lindon, UT 84042
(801) 796-3503
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hillcrest Stake Center
165 N.350 W.
American Fork, UT
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Hillcrest Stake Center
165 N.350 W.
American Fork, UT
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Hillcrest Stake Center
165 N.350 W.
American Fork, UT
Grant Niles Parker


1936 - 2020
Grant Niles Parker Obituary
Grant Niles Parker
Sept 6, 1936 ~ Jan 18, 2020
Grant Niles Parker passed away peacefully January 18th, 2020. Grant was born September 6, 1936 to Mack and Alice Parker of American Fork. He graduated from AFHS and was a hard worker, often holding down two or more jobs. He loved to travel, enjoyed watching sports, and being outside. He was an active member of the LDS church, served a full-time mission, and was involved in service, including Director of the Am. Fork Senior Center and 8 years as an Am. Fork City Councilman. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Gloria Monson Parker; his children Brian (Karen) Parker, Brenda (Joe) Ashby, Susan (Kevin) Hill, Randy (Liz) Parker, Lynn (Tiffani) Parker, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Bonnie Smith Pettys, sister-in-law Lillian Parker, nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved dearly. Services to honor Grant will be held Saturday January 25th at 12:00 pm at the Hillcrest Stake Center 165 N.350 W. American Fork, where viewings will be held Friday January 24th from 6:00-8:00 pm and prior to services on Saturday from 10:30-11:30 am. Interment in American Fork Cemetery, 600 N.100 East, American Fork.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at uvfuneral.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 22, 2020
