|
|
Grant Scott Haslam
1933-2019
Mt. Pleasant, UT-Grant Scott Haslam passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019 of natural causes at the age of 85. Born September 19, 1933 in Magna Utah to Grant and Alice Haslam. In 1951 he graduated from Cyprus High.
He married his sweetheart Joy Adamson on June 15, 1951 in the Salt Lake LDS temple. He was a strong Union leader for 30 years negotiating contracts and representing members of Teamsters Local 222. He loved riding his horse and taking care of his animals.
He is survived by his wife, Joy; three children Michael, Cory, and Karen (Rawlings), 8 Grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughters Vicki Haslam and Connie Larson, his parents and granddaughter Alex Rawlings.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, April 3rd 12pm at Bluffdale Cemetery 14229 S. Redwood Road. Viewings will be held at Rasmussen Mortuary 96 N. 100 W. Mt Pleasant, Utah Tuesday April 2nd from 2-4pm and the LDS church at 14242 S. Loumis Parkway Bluffdale Utah on Wednesday April 3rd from 10-11am. Online condolence rasmussenmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 31, 2019