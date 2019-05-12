Grant Simons

1933 ~ 2019

Willis Grant Lippmann Simons, 86, passed away, April 20th, 2019 in Bountiful, Utah from cancer.

Born in Salt Lake City on Jan 10th, 1933, to Betty and Grant Simons, Grant grew up on the rough-and-tumble streets of Salt Lake City. After graduating from East High, Grant joined the US Navy and served aboard the USS Ashtabula, then served an LDS Mission in Germany. Grant earned a Masters of Engineering from the University of Utah, leading to a career with Hill Field Air Force Base.

Grant married Valrie Jean Short on November 6, 1964. They raised Mark, Jennifer, Diane and Rustin in Salt Lake and Kaysville and had four grandchildren: Bryton, Noah, Olivia, and Beatrice that he loved dearly. The family enjoyed summer trips to Idaho, California and Southern Utah camping adventures.

One could always count on Grant to tell a story, sing a song, play the harmonica (especially by the campfire) or share his lively political opinions. Grant could never get enough racquetball, basketball or golf (he'd play last out to never felt rushed.)

An informal memorial to remember Grant will take place May 20th, 2019 from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Bountiful Ridge Golf Course Club House, 2430 Bountiful Blvd, Bountiful, UT 84010. Come early and golf, Grant would have loved that.

Published in Deseret News on May 12, 2019