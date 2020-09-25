1/1
Gregory Harline Lyman
1956 - 2020
Gregory was born on May 4, 1956 and was unexpectedly taken from his loved ones on September 22, 2020 (64 yrs) due to a pulmonary embolism-a blood clot to his lungs. We are grateful to God for the many gifts Greg shared with us and we will miss him everyday. Greg is survived by his wife Patsy, their three children: Sarah Patricia Anderson, Jacob Gregory Lyman, Elizabeth JoAnn Jones, and 11 grandchildren. A viewing will be held at the Ridgedale Ward, 3400 S. 1100 E., SLC on Friday, Sept. 25, 6:30-8:30 pm. Funeral Services at the same address on Saturday, Sept 26, at Noon, preceded by a viewing from 10:30-11:30. Interment TBD at the SLC Cemetery. For more on his life, please visit www.larkincares.com

Published in Deseret News on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Viewing
06:30 - 08:30 PM
Ridgedale Ward
SEP
26
Viewing
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Ridgedale Ward
SEP
26
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Ridgedale Ward
September 24, 2020
Throughout much of my youth, greg and I were best friends, I played tennis multiple times with him, he was a customer of our business, we had great conversation as recently as last fall! Greg was one of a kind, and this has hit me to the core! He worked with my father in multiple church callings, and was loved by our whole family! I will miss him, but the beauty of his incredible knowledge in this life is he isn’t in many for many surprises as he progresses in this eternal plan! Love and miss you my brother!
Rich Wonnacott, Littleton colo!
Rich wonnacott
Friend
