Greg Boothe, 55, loving Husband, Father and Grandfather, passed away on Thursday July 18, 2019 in Spokane Washington.

Greg was born on July 12th, 1964 in Bountiful Utah to Kennith and Merna Boothe. Greg spent most of his life in Davis County where he had many family and friends. In 2004, Greg met the love of his life Nicole, they later married on August 29th 2009 in Kaysville, Utah.

In the summer of 2015, Greg, Nicole and Katelyn relocated to Nine Mile Falls, Washington where he loved to spend time fishing and playing on his pontoon boat. Above all he loved spending time with his wife, children and especially his grandchildren. He will forever be remembered as "Papa Beg" by his grandchildren that loved and adored him.

He is survived by his wife, Nicole, 3 sons: Kenny (Jamie), Trae, Sheldon (Kenzie), 2 daughters Camille (Aaron) and Katelyn, his mother Merna, 5 grandchildren: Oliver, Andie, Aubrey, Beckham and Baker. One brother Jeff (Stacy), 2 sisters Pam (Grant), Lori (Paul), many nieces, nephews and friends.

A viewing will be held at Russon Mortuary, 295 N. Main St, Bountiful Utah, on Thursday July 25th from 6:00-8:00 pm and Friday morning from 9:30-10:45 prior to the funeral at the Bountiful Tabernacle. Funeral services will be held Friday July 26th at 11am at the Bountiful Tabernacle 51 S Main St. Bountiful. Interment to follow at Lakeview Cemetery. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News on July 23, 2019