Guenter Mannek
1926 - 2020
Guenter Mannek, age 94, passed away on November 22, 2020 in Millcreek, UT. He was born on November 19, 1926 in Berlin, Germany to Otto and Gertrude Mannek. He married Maria Gangien on June 21, 1950 and they were later sealed in the SLC temple.
Guenter and Maria came to America in 1951 from Germany to settle and make a new life. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He spent many years working at Hill Air Force Base and working in carpentry. His carpentry skills allowed him to build one of his greatest accomplishments, the cabin at Bear Lake. He loved fishing (especially with grandsons) and playing soccer. He was a proud volunteer at the 2002 Winter Olympics.
Guenter was an avid Salt Lake Golden Eagles fan. His love for hockey started his son, grandsons, and great-grandchildren's journey on the ice. He has been their biggest fan and rarely missed a game. He ice skated weekly until he was 90 years old. He loved spending time with his family. There was never a family gathering where his harmonica wasn't played.
He is survived by his daughter; Christine Rawlings, son; Holger Mannek, grandsons; Brandon (Sharmin) Mannek, Bryce (Nicole) Mannek, and Timothy Rawlings, granddaughters; Brooke (Don) Swain and Jamie Rawlings, and 12 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, spouse; Maria, and son; Norman.
The family would like to thank Pacifica Millcreek Assisted Living for their extraordinary care of Guenter for the past 2 years, as well as Tender Care Hospice Service.
Funeral services for close family and friends will be held Saturday, November 28 at 12:00 PM at Memorial Murray Mortuary located at 5850 S 900 E, Murray. A viewing will be held one-hour prior from 11:00-12:00 at the same location. Interment will take place on December 3 at 2:00 PM at the Salt Lake City Cemetery located at 200 N St E, Salt Lake City, UT.
Due to Covid-19, please wear masks and be mindful of social distancing.
Services will be live streamed via Zoom, see www.memorialutah.com for instructions on how to join.

Published in Deseret News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
November 25, 2020
Just sitting here reflecting on Guenter, the man, as I remember him. He always greeted me with a big handshake and a smile. I always felt welcome. Guenter and Maria always accepted me into his family and I have the utmost respect for both of them. He lived a long and active life which is what we all hope for. My best to Christine and Holger, may you always be blessed with good memories of your father and my best blessings to Guenters extended family and to his best friend Lothar. My love to you all
John Mcclellan
