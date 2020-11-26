Just sitting here reflecting on Guenter, the man, as I remember him. He always greeted me with a big handshake and a smile. I always felt welcome. Guenter and Maria always accepted me into his family and I have the utmost respect for both of them. He lived a long and active life which is what we all hope for. My best to Christine and Holger, may you always be blessed with good memories of your father and my best blessings to Guenters extended family and to his best friend Lothar. My love to you all

John Mcclellan